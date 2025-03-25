Gundam GQuuuuuuX Hits Another Major Milestone As Theatrical Run Nears Its End

Next month, the Gundam universe will expand with an anime series that is nearly impossible to pronounce. Created by the man responsible for Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, the television series will introduce a wild new chapter to the Bandai Namco franchise. Anime fans who were willing to hit the theaters to check out the new chapter in the mech series have helped the compilation movie hit some major heights. As the theatrical run approaches its conclusion, GQuuuuuuX was able to hit one more milestone which is a good sign for those hoping for this to be the next big thing in the anime universe.

Unsurprisingly, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX didn’t make the top ten box office in Japan for its tenth weekend, as the television premiere preps to make landfall. As of the writing of this article, the compilation film has sold over 2 million tickets in Japan, scoring a box office tally of close to $22 million USD. While the movie only cleared a little over $1 million USD in North America, it goes to show how even a compilation can be a big draw at the box office. Of course, GQuuuuuuX wasn’t the only anime movie that was a hit in theaters this past weekend.

Japan’s Big Anime Weekend

While the new Gundam film might not have made the top ten for its tenth weekend, the anime medium had some major top spots at the Japanese box office. In its third weekend, Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Art World Tales once again took the top spot, earning around $2.3 million USD. The future feline film was then followed by films from North America in Wicked and Snow White, newly released in Japan. Hanging in there, the rap battle anime movie, Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- remained in the top ten in its fifth weekend on the silver screen. Some of these films might not receive a theatrical run in the West like Gundam but we imagine that they will make their way to North America in some form or fashion.

GQuuuuuuX’s Big Twist

At this point, following the long theatrical run and the promotional material released, the latest Gundam’s secret plot is one that might turn a few heads. Rather than introducing anime fans to an entirely new universe, Anno’s new series instead introduces a world that sees the Principality of Zeon winning the original war that started the franchise. While the series mostly focuses on a new cast of characters who are dragged into some serious mech battles, familiar faces are sure to be featured in the alternate reality anime.

