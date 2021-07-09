Gundam Dives Into Gaming with Customizable PC Collection

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam has seen some big events take place in the past few years, whether it be the first steps of the "Walking Gundam" in Japan or the recent release of the new animated movie on Netflix in Hathaway's Flash, but it seems as if the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino will be entering into the world of personal computers. Gundam is no stranger to the world of merchandise, with a collaboration with the sneaker makers at Nike arriving just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and these Gundam-themed parts are available now.

One of the biggest strengths of the Gundam franchise has been its ability to tell the story of the giant mobile suits across numerous universes, with the first universe dropping in the 1970s that told the story of Amuro and Char fighting for their respective sides of a war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. While the recently released Hathaway continues the story with a fresh coat of paint thanks to Sunrise's Animation Studio, the anime franchise continues to expand by diving into different series and genres. The Gundam themed PC parts seen below focus on the original design of the first series, blending the world created by Yoshiyuki Tomino with personal computers.

The Official Twitter Account for Anime Expo shared the news that the company Asus would be producing a number of computers and parts that rely on the aesthetic of the long-running anime franchise that remains one of the most popular mech stories of all time:

The moment you've all been waiting for... 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗔𝗦𝗨𝗦 𝘅 𝗚𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗠 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘂𝗽 🔥👇 From motherboards, to monitors, to peripherals and apparel...this collaboration has it all! Don't miss out >> https://t.co/OwGMciqjsF @ASUS_ROGNA @ASUSUSA #AD pic.twitter.com/v4G676IuNz — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) July 3, 2021

Asus revealed the description for the partnership via their website, which reads as such:

"The collaboration of ASUS and SUNRISE brings the passion of Gaming and big mechas together, by presenting the GUNDAM collection. The design of the collection is inspired by the original RX-78-2 Gundam and the infamous MS-06S Char’s Zaku II, featuring motherboards, graphics cards, gaming cases, all-in-one coolers, gaming monitors, peripherals, router models, apparels and gear. Build the ultimate GUNDAM-themed gaming pc and step into the Newtype realm."

