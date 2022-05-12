These Gundam Bath Bombs Will Let You Build a Mecha While Bathing

✖

Over the decades, Gundam has cemented itself as one of anime's most enduring franchises to ever go live. The mecha series has put out dozens of titles, and in its time, the anime has made bank on model kits. In fact, Gundam gets an obscene amount of money from all its merchandise sales, and soon fans will be able to cash up on a model kit they're meant to build in the bath.

The news comes from Bikkura Tamago who fans also know as Surprise Egg. In a recent product announcement, the capsule toy company announced plans to release a new kind of gift. After going viral for putting toy capsules in bath bombs, Surprise Egg has teamed with Bandai to create Gundam bombs for the most daring builders out there.

(Photo: Surprise Egg)

According to the report, these capsules will come with one of several mecha kits. The 1/144 scale Strike Gundam (Deactive Mode) will be available as well as a mini GOOhN or ZnO from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. Surprise Egg says these figures are entry grade which means they don't require any tools to assemble. So if you really wanted to, you could build these gunpla figures in the bath.

If you want to nab these figures for yourself, you will be able to do so in Japan starting this July. There is no word on whether these bath bombs will be available outside of Japan. There is also no telling on what sort of scents these Gundam bath bombs will come in, but as long as it avoids oil and that new cockpit smell, we'll be good.

HT – ANN