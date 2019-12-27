Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Confirms Second Season Premiere Date

The strength of the Gundam franchise, having been around for a number of decades at this point, comes from its diversity. The number of different mech suits that populate the long running series vary depending on the anime series with hundreds if not thousands of different machines populating it. With one of the strangest incarnations being the season of Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise, the sequel series is getting another season and its premiere is a lot closer than you might think!

Twitter User AIR_News01 dropped the news that not only has a second season of Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise been confirmed, but also that it will be premiering in the spring of next year, April 2020, re-introducing fans to a world that looks at Gundam as if they were Pokemon:

The first season wrapped up with a total of thirteen episodes recently, and ended on something of a cliffhanger as Freddie made a request for assistance and our protagonists leapt into action during the conclusion of the season finale. The season had a number of twists and turns that meant some big changes were in the works for Riku, Yukio, and Momoka and these story threads are sure to continue in next year.

What did you think of the first season of Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise? What’s your favorite Gundam series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The official description for Gundam Build Divers, with the main series currently available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Youtube, is as follows:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…