Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Reveals Trailer, Poster

Gundam will never die! With numerous anime series under its belt, the upcoming Gundam Build Diver Re:RISE is revisiting the more light hearted world of Gunpla Battles. The original Gundam Build Diver anime series followed a young boy named Riku Mikami, an aspiring Gunpla champion who puts together a crack team of Gundam model experts to try to overtake the “Gunpla Battle Nexus Online” game. Originally debuting in 2018, the sequel series is looking to drop this fall with a new protagonist at the helm while still maintaining those classic mech battles we all know and love.

Anime News Network dropped the news regarding the upcoming Gundam series that is looking to revisit the light hearted mech world that will be returning this October:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE #Anime‘s Video Reveals Staff, Characters, October Streaming • Anime debuts in new Gundam Channel on YouTube in October; story set 2 years after previous anime https://t.co/BDUIkN316z — Anime News Network (@Anime) July 31, 2019

The new protagonist named Kugo Hiroto is clearly going to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Riku, with plenty of surprises in story for the aspiring Gunpla champion, two years after the first series. The world presented in Build is clearly taking bits and pieces of notoriety from the real world, with a large Gundam statue appearing in the trailer itself, sitting outside a carnival. The Gunpla series has always been unique in that it exchanges the life or death universal combat scenarios for more of a “Pokemon” style tournament set-up where the “creatures” you’re collecting are in fact mech suits.

From the trailer, you can see that the addition of garrish, colorful outfits and even anthropomorphic characters may differentiate from the usual “Gundam-norm” but it goes a long way to showing just how different the universe of Build is from its cousins within the franchise. Heck, there’s even a “Gundragon” in the mix during the trailer!

Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise is another notch in the belt of announcements and series that have been coming from the legendary mech franchise to celebrate its 40th anniversary in style.

What do you think of the newest trailer for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE? Were you a fan of the first series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and mech suits!

The official description for Gundam Build Divers, with the main series currently available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Youtube, is as follows:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…