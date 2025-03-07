Gundam’s Latest Movie Soars Past Another Milestone

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is arriving on the small screen next month on April 8th, but it is still making headlines thanks to its run on the silver screen. Weeks following its debut in Japan, the film from Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno continues to score big at the box office. Thanks to North America adding to its coffers, the anime compilation film is riding high and has released new figures that prove plenty of anime fans are more than willing to check out the new chapter in the mech franchise. GQuuuuuuX might have the most difficult to pronounce name in anime history but that isn’t holding the Gundam series back.

GQuuuuuuX hit Japanese theaters on January 17th and has wasted little time in rocketing to the top of the charts. For several weeks, the compilation movie was able to reign at the top of the charts even though this footage would be made available this spring. As it stands, the Hideaki Anno feature has pulled in over $20 million USD at the Japanese box office, translating to over 1.8 million tickets sold. While North America hasn’t passed the $1 million for the Gundam movie’s receipts in Western theaters, GQuuuuuuX is still an anime behemoth worldwide.

The GQuuuuuuX Home Release

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video revealed that it would be the exclusive spot to stream the upcoming series from creator Hideaki Anno starting next month. This might come as a surprise to many but does make sense when you think of how the platform snatched up the Rebuild of Evangelion films. Beginning on April 8th, the series will release both the original Japanese iteration and the English dub to mech fans weekly.

Prime Video Japan’s Country Manager, Keisuke Oishi, commented on the upcoming arrival in a press release, “At Prime Video, we curate a diverse selection of content for our customers worldwide with Japanese animation being one of our most popular offerings. Following our successful global streaming of acclaimed anime works like Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time and the theatrical anime Look Back, we are thrilled to present Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX to our Prime members in this milestone year—celebrating 46 years since the birth of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and the 30th anniversary of the Evangelion franchise.”

What is a GQuuuuuuX?

Without diving into spoiler territory, the next Gundam storyline is one that might throw mech fans for a loop in terms of its timeline. Here’s how Amazon describes the upcoming mech anime, “Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition ‘Clan Battle.’ Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.”

