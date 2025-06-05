Gundam Brings Back Missing Original Character After 8 Years

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX exists in a peculiar place in the Gundam multiverse. Most Gundam entries exist either in their own continuity or connected to the original Universal Century timeline from the original Mobile Suit Gundam show. There are some exceptions, like Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, which is a direct sequel to a series not tied to the Universal Century. Meanwhile, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX technically takes place in a divergent universe from the Universal Century, one where the main protagonist, Amuro Ray, didn’t pilot the RX-78-2 Gundam.

Without an ace pilot and the advanced technology of the Gundam, the Earth Federation loses the One Year War to the Principality of Zeon, leading to a dystopian timeline in which the Zeon family takes over space. Since Gundam GQuuuuuuX exists in a timeline similar to the classic series, several iconic characters make appearances. The infamous Char Aznable has made prominent appearances in Gundam GQuuuuuuX through flashbacks, while Challia Bull is an important supporting character. There are some noticeable guest appearances of classic characters sprinkled throughout the show, but none have excited fans as much as the return of Lalah Sune. Her existence emphasizes the difference between Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s history and the original Universal Century timeline.

Who Is Lalah Sune from Mobile Suit Gundam?

Lalah Sune had relatively short screentime in the original Mobile Suit Gundam, only appearing in a string of episodes towards the series’ end. Nonetheless, the impact she leaves on the franchise is momentous, helping define the series moving forward. Lalah is a Newtype, humans with a supernatural sixth sense and mild telepathy. Char discovered her at a brothel and took her in as his partner, the two developing a deep bond through their shared Newtype abilities. However, she encounters Amuro Ray, the pilot of the Gundam and Char’s main rival, and forms a connection with him after just meeting him once. Amuro reencounters her in the heat of battle, fighting against her and Char.

Amuro and Lalah make a “Newtype bonding” during the conflict, recognizing they are made for each other. Unfortunately, Lalah sacrifices herself to protect Char from Amuro. Her death would traumatize Amuro for the rest of his life and haunt Char. Lalah would then make sporadic, yet significant appearances throughout the Universal Century timeline. Amuro would see a premonition of her in his dreams in Char’s Counterattack. Amuro and Char would confess what Lalah meant to them as their final thoughts. Her spirit would make an appearance in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Her last major appearance in the anime was 2015’s Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, a retelling of Char’s origin story. Origin doesn’t strictly follow the same canon as the rest of the Universal Century, acting more as a reimagining of the classic series. Char’s and Lalah’s relationship is given more development, establishing more about Lalah’s backstory before her inevitable end. Lalah’s final significant cameo was in the 2017 compilation film for Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight Axis.

Who Is Lalah Sune from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX?

Lalah has a perplexing role in Gundam GQuuuuuuX, introduced in the series’ eighth episode as a prostitute whom the lead protagonist, Amate Yuzuriha, stumbles upon. Lalah gives Amate some advice about Newtypes, revealing she has dreams from an alternate reality where she met and fell in love with a Zeon Officer. Soon, what appears to be a clone of Lalah appears at the end of the episode, piloting the Rose of Sharon machine. Lalah’s appearance in Gundam GQuuuuuuX expands on the series’ alternate universe premise, potentially setting up the colliding of multiple different Gundam Universes.