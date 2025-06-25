Does A Classic Gundam Hero Return for Gundam GQuuuuuuX?

When it was revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX was taking place in an alternate reality of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, fans were clamoring to see returning favorites in the new universe. Many iconic characters from the original series made appearances in Gundam GQuuuuuuX, most notably Char Aznable and Lalah Sune. However, the most noteworthy character fans were curious to see in the new universe was the original protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam, Amuro Ray. With the finale for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX out, did Amuro finally make an appearance? The answer is a little vague and complicated.

To be clear, Amuro doesn’t make a physical appearance in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Furthermore, the character is never given a name-drop or alluded to. Gundam GQuuuuuuX featured fight scenes where Amuro piloted the RX-78-2 Gundam, but the series never switched to show him in the cockpit. The original RX-78-2 does make a surprise reappearance at the penultimate episode, yet Amuro isn’t the one piloting it. Instead, it is Shuji using the RX-78-2 to destroy the Rose of Sharon and end the world. The closest the series ever gets to referencing Amuro is at the very end, and only possibly as a spirit.

Why Is Amuro Missing in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

While there are many tiny differences between the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX universe and the original Universal Century timeline from the classic series, the biggest divergence is when Char stole the RX-78-2 from Side 7. The RX-78-2 in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has a completely different redesign, looking nothing like its classic version. Amuro used the RX-78-2 in the original series to fight against the Principality of Zeon, which was invading Side 7 to steal the Gundam. Even though he was only a teenager, Amuro possessed latent Newtype powers, giving him a keen sixth sense and mild telepathic abilities. He was the only one to use the Gundam, having read his father’s schematics and blueprints of it. The Earth Federation used Amuro to win the war against Zeon.

However, because Char stole the RX-78-2 in the reality of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, there was no mobile suit for Amuro to pilot. Amuro was the only one able to keep up with Char. With Amuro gone and Char in the Gundam, there was no one to stop Zeon from taking over space. Fans have long speculated what happened to Amuro after Char stole the Gundam. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX made it seem as if the character never existed, despite multiple iconic characters reappearing. The closest to Amuro appearing in the flesh is when the original RX-78-2 is summoned, and during the flashback to the original series.

Nonetheless, Amuro may have a spiritual representation in the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. A conversation between Char and Challia Bull suggests the actual GQuuuuuuX has a living soul, similar to how the Evas in Evangelion are made up of actual living humans. A transparent, blue spirit then wraps its arm around Machu as she’s about to deliver the finishing blow to the Shuji-piloted RX-78-2. We see the arms and hands of the spirit, as they grasped onto Machu’s hands as she pilots the GQuuuuuuX. The arms and hands do resemble Amuro’s when he’s in his pilot suit, but it is never directly confirmed who was helping Machu at the end. The show also doesn’t cover how Amuro potentially got his soul in the GQuuuuuuX in the first place, if that’s the case. Nevertheless, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX didn’t need Amuro to make an actual appearance. His absence in the series actually makes his impact in the franchise more influential, as even a potential spirit version of himself carries weight.