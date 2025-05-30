Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s Machu is Already One of the Best Heroes Since Classic Gundam

One aspect that stands out from Machu in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is how different she is from Suletta Mercury from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. Fans were shocked that the follow-up to the Gundam franchise’s first mainline series with a female lead would also have a female protagonist. Not only would she be another woman protagonist, but she would also have red hair, just like Suletta. However, that’s where the connection between the two characters ends, besides some potential Yuri overtones for both protagonists. Whereas Suletta was friendly and socially awkward, Machu is more assertive and a throwback to the Gundam protagonists made by Yoshiyuki Tomino.

Machu, real name Amate Yuzuriha, comes off more in line with Kamille Bidan from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, as both are anti-authority and distrustful of the adults in their lives. Amuro from the original Mobile Suit Gundam also had some anti-establishment characteristics, but he was also less of a willing participant in the story than Machu and Kamille were. Amuro was forced to join the war because he was the only one who could pilot the Gundam, whereas Machu and Kamille piloted their Gundams by their own choice.

Machu Is a Teen Making Stupid Decisions in Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Machu’s infatuation with Shuji, her partner in the Clan Battles, has earned some criticism, as many find it weak motivation. It makes her seem boy-crazy rather than a person with deeper and complicated feelings. However, Machu’s adoration for Shuji matches the overall themes established by Tomino in the classic Gundam shows. Many of the male protagonists in Tomino’s Gundam series do foolish things because they have a crush or want to impress a girl. Kamille is constantly trying to fix or save every broken woman he comes in contact with, neglecting his childhood best friend, who is emotionally stable and available. Zeta Gundam also has the adults do ridiculous things for sexual attraction, with one of the main supporting cast members literally switching sides because she found the lead antagonist to be handsome.

Attraction doesn’t only play a role in Tomino’s work, but in other Gundam series where he isn’t involved. Kira from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed was manipulated into a relationship with Flay, a girl to whom he had a physical attraction from school. Flay was using Kira to give him motivation to fight off the Coordinators, the people who killed her parents. Kira would end up doing questionable things to impress Flay, including pushing away his friends. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury focuses almost exclusively on the Yuri relationship between the two leads. People doing nonsensical things for love (or attraction) have been part of Gundam’s DNA since its inception, and Machu is simply continuing that tradition.

Gundam is about contradicting beliefs and feelings, and how, ultimately, we are creatures motivated by desire and selfishness. Gundam has also been a metaphor for teenage hormones, which is peppered within its overall war is bad message. When children are given weapons of mass destruction, expect them to do things grown-ups wouldn’t dare to do.

Machu Represents the Unheard Youth

Gundam typically stars teens or children because the shows are usually aimed towards young teens or older kids. However, Tomino twists the power fantasy of owning a giant robot, making the prospect of being a Gundam pilot as unappealing as possible. Amuro and Kamille’s superiors would constantly abuse or berate them, giving them PTSD throughout the war. While protagonists like Amuro and Kamille were a vital cog in the war, they were still ultimately underappreciated. Superiors would often drown out Amuro’s and Kamille’s voices and opinions, making the teen boys seem as if they had no choices. Amuro’s and Kamille’s lack of agency represents how teenagers often feel like they don’t have a voice in the world.

Machu, in contrast to the classic Gundam protagonists, had a pretty safe and luxurious life. She didn’t face any war before the events of Gundam GQuuuuuuX, and she lives a standard home life with her mother. Yet still reacts as if she isn’t being heard, especially from her mother. She feels disconnected from the adults in the same manner as Kamille did from his parents. However, Kamille’s parents were horrible in comparison to Machu’s parents. Machu’s angst can be drummed up to teenage hormones, which isn’t always the most exciting backstory, but it is honest. Even though Machu’s characterization and potential character development feel aimed more at the teenage crowd, there is something poignant about watching a young girl coming into her own in the world.

Her issues go deeper than being in love with a boy, and her outgoing and aggressive personality hammers home the idea that she is not like the other female protagonists in the series. She may be only focused on Shuji and getting to Earth, but she at least has agency in her own story. Her mistakes, which include shooting Annqi in Episode 7, are motivated by her personality and desires. Her overall goal and intentions may seem flat for some fans, yet they help sell the idea of how disinterested adults are towards teenage emotions.