Gundam Meets Fried Chicken With This Viral KFC Mascot

Mobile Suit Gundam remains one of the most popular mech franchises in the world today, seeing the mech suits arrive in some unexpected places. Since its anime arrival, a big part of the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino is the Gundam Plastic Models, aka Gunplas. To this day, millions of these recreations have sold to anime fans the world over and expert Gunpla fans are continuing to create unique fusions that would never be seen otherwise. In a new production, Mobile Suit Gundam has been fused with Kentucky Fried Chicken, creating a Gundam Plastic Model the likes of which we’ve never seen.

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently saw some serious success in the anime world thanks to The Witch From Mercury, the series that produced plenty of Gunplas of its own. Following the release of two seasons, Suletta Mercury proved herself to be one of the most memorable pilots in the series’ history as she settled many schoolyard brawls thanks to her own mech. While the series hasn’t been confirmed for a third season, the Gundam franchise has more anime in the works. This October, the franchise will release a new series dubbed Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance that will revisit the original universe from a brand new perspective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kentucky Fried Gundam

The Gundam Hobby Shop shared this wild new Gunpla that sees a mech suit wearing the colors of Colonel Sanders. While this isn’t an official Gundam Plastic Model, it goes to show the ingenuity of Gundam fans when it comes to creating new takes on the popular mechs. As we’ve seen with the likes of Gundam crossing over into the world of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty, the mechs have crossed over into some strange worlds in the past and will continue to do so.

If you want to know more about Gundam’s next anime adaptation arriving this October, here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series, “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” is an all-new original animation composed of six 30-minute episodes focusing on the European front of the One Year War, which was the setting of the first Gundam series, “Mobile Suit Gundam.” Produced in collaboration with SAFEHOUSE using Unreal Engine 5, the series is written by Gavin Hignight, who wrote the animated series “Tekken: Bloodline” and “Transformers: Cyberverse,” as well as the video game “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” and is directed by Erasmus Brosdau, who has also worked on the animated series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” and the video games “Star Citizen,” “Ryse: Son of Rome” and the “Crysis” series.”

Want to see the future that awaits Gundam and its Gunplas? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Mobile Suit franchise.