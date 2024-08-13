New Bandai Namco Fiscal Report Shines Light on One Piece, Gundam

There is no denying the popularity of anime these days. From original hits to streaming successes, anime has moved far beyond its niche reputation. There is nothing more mainstream than anime Gen Z has helped put the medium on the map. All of this attention has brought more money to the industry, and of course, companies like Bandai Namco are parsing through their profits. Now, a new fiscal report is breaking down what IPs are running Bandai Namco, and the quarterly data puts Mobile Suit Gundam at the tippy top.

Sorry about that, Nami. We know how you feel about money, after all. One Piece came in a close second, but not even Gear 5 Luffy could push Gundam out of the way.

One Piece may not have topped this latest report, but it did make a name for itself in other ways. This latest fiscal breakdown marks a new record for One Piece earnings at Bandai Namco, after all. The IP grew more than 33% year-over-year, and Bandai Namco is living for the success. The surge has everything to do with One Piece‘s global renaissance as the series is thriving from its anime to its manga and live-action adaptation. Plus, the One Piece trading card game has introduced the IP to a new audience with all of its success.

As for the report’s top dog, well – that would be Mobile Suit Gundam. The IP is a favorite at Bandai Namco, and that is thanks to its gunpla sales. The IP did dip about 2% YOY, but it still brought in more than 36 billion yen. So even with the hit, Gundam is making money hand over fist.

Bandai Namco also pointed out other top-performing IPs in its latest fiscal report. Dragon Ball did see an increase YOY by about 8% total. With 31 billion yen earned, Dragon Ball is one of the highest grossing IPs under Bandai Namco, and fans expect its earnings to rise as the year continues. After all, October 2024 will mark the debut of the next Dragon Ball anime, and Bandai Namco will be able to profit from the show’s resurgence.

From Naruto to Ultraman and Precure, Bandai Namco hosts a ton of top-tier IPs, so its Q1 fiscal report has facts for every fan. At the end of the day, Gundam is still leading the company with its model kits, but brands like One Piece are putting up a fight. It may not be long before Gundam falls to the Straw Hat crew, but of course, that is only if Son Goku doesn’t beat Luffy to the punch.

