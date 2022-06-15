Gundam Is Getting Its Own McDonald's Burgers

✖

The world of Mobile Suit: Gundam has seen plenty of wild merchandise in the past, with the likes of Gundam Sardines, Gundam Curry, and Gundam lingerie being only a few examples of the strange places that the franchise has gone. Now, it seems that one of the biggest products that are arising from the mech suit anime franchise is coming in the form of McDonald's burgers, as the villainous Char is helping to promote a new line of items for the fast-food restaurant that are set to arrive later this summer.

2022 is set to be a big year for the Gundam franchise, not just thanks to this partnership with McDonald's, but with a new movie set to arrive this summer that will be retelling the story of the fabled "lost episode" from the original series titled Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island. On top of this new movie, the franchise is also presenting a new anime series that will introduce the first female protagonist of the mech franchise known as Gundam: Witch From Mercury, which is set to arrive this fall.

The Official Twitter Account for McDonald's Japan shared new details about the Gundam burgers and other food items that are set to arrive in the East later this month, with the nefarious Char, the original villain of the first season, assisting in selling these mech themed edibles:

The partnership has also produced a new commercial that sees Char helping in spreading the news about this strange union between Mobile Suit Gundam and McDonald's:

On the flip side of this promotion, Gundam fans were disheartened when they learned last year that the majority of Gundam Cafes would be shuttering their doors in Japan, with these establishments blending eateries with certain aspects of the series. While the Walking Gundam of Japan remains a major tentpole for the series, with the statue being able to take steps on its own, it is currently down for repairs for the summer. Every franchise has some bumps along the way, but Mobile Suit: Gundam is clearly managing to create some wild merchandise along the way.

Would you love to see Gundam burgers make their way to North America? What other anime franchises deserve their own burgers?