Gundam Takes Flight With New Airline Collab

Bandai Namco is collaborating with Japan Airlines (JAL) for a new Gundam-based project called the JAL × GUNDAM FLY TO THE FUTURE PROJECT. The collaboration will include a specially designed jet, called the JAL Gundam Jet, and exclusive merchandise. The special jet, the Boeing 737-800 (JA342J), will feature a full-body Gundam-theme exterior painting inspired by the RX-78F00/E Gundam mecha from Gundam Next Future Pavilion, an upcoming expo in Japan. The Jet’s interior includes custom headrest covers with different designs between the Class J and Economy Class seats. Passengers can begin riding the JAL Gundam Jet for domestic operations on March 3rd, 2025. The jet will remain running until November 2025.

Flyers received a special travel package which includes a special edition 1/144 Gunpla of the RX-78F00/E Gundam with a JAL-themed color scheme and unique decals. Passengers can also purchase another special 1/144 Gunpla toy of the classic RX-78-2 Gundam in a white, red, and gray color scheme inspired by JAL’s corporate branding. JAL and Bandai will also be rolling out the JAL x Gundam Restaurant Bus, a two-story bus with an open ceiling where guests can eat gourmet food in the bus’ onboard restaurant. The bus will have the same exterior design as the Gundam Jet and will travel across Japan.

Gundam Is a Hot Tourist Attraction in Japan

Gundam has always had a strong foothold in its home country of Japan, with multiple Gundam-themed areas and events for tourists to take part in. Tokyo has the notorious Gundam Base, an entertainment center where fans can buy exclusive merchandise and watch special animated features based on the model kits. The Gundam Base also includes large replicas of the iconic locations from the anime, including the A Baoa Qu fortress, the final area where the last battle took place in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The Gundam Base also has the Gundam Cafe, which serves Gundam-theme food and drinks, and a life-size replica of the Unicorn Gundam.

Japan has two other life-size Gundam fans can visit, one is based on the Nu Gundam and located in Fukuoka, whereas the other is the operational life-size version of the RX-78 at the Gundam Factory. Tourists can also visit the Gundam Factory to see how model kits are produced and shipped, but reservations must be made months in advance. With the Gundam Jet and Restaurant Bus making their way to Japanese citizens by JAL, there are plenty of Gundam-related experiences for fans to enjoy if they are ever in the country in 2025.

「JAL×GUNDAM FLY TO THE FUTURE PROJECT」始動！3月3日より大阪・関西万博仕様の「JALガンダムJET」が国内線に就航！ https://t.co/zbBEyh5fvn — ガンダムインフォ (@gundam_info) February 13, 2025

Official announcement shared by Gundam.info, while extra info courtesy of Oricon and Gundam Kits Collection.