These Limited-Edition Gundam Models Are Too Good to Pass Up

Gundam Plastic Model have been a hot ticket item during this time of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, with fans snagging huge amounts of these figures, and it seems as if a limited edition Gunpla is going to be the "next big thing" as they will be made entirely of Gundarium! Having sold over 500 million Gunplas to date, the long running mech franchise has been one that has proved itself to be one of the most recognizable anime series to date and will most likely continue to be so down the road!

The RX-78-2 Gundam 1/144 Gundarium Alloy Model, which is definitely a mouthful, is currently available for pre-order now, with the plastic model being shipped this December, clearly making many Gundam fans happy with this imaginative plastic model!

(Photo: Bandai )

Covering the numerous franchises of the Gundam series from the original anime to Gundam Wing to G Gundam to Iron Blooded Orphans, it doesn't seem like Gundam Plastic Models will be slowing down in their production any time soon!

Will you be picking up one of these hot ticket items when it releases later this year? What is your favorite Gundam Plastic Model that you've seen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam!

Via Premium Bandai