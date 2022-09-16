Amazon Prime Will Air Latest Gundam Film

Mobile Suit: Gundam has had a big year in 2022, with this October set to see the first female mech pilot arriving thanks to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. With the prequel installment already available online, the latest Gundam movie, revisiting the original universe that introduced anime fans to the mech franchise, has hit theaters in Japan with North America airing the film in theaters later this month. Now, Amazon has announced that Cucuruz Doan's Island will also be arriving on Prime video later this year.

As many Gundam fans know, Cucuruz Doan's Island is one of the more interesting films in the mech franchise, specifically because it is based on the legendary "lost episode" of the original 1970s anime series. Originally being pulled for reasons that have yet to be fully revealed, the episode itself revolved around Amuro and his allies coming across a unique island populated with orphans that play a role in the larger battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. When it comes to the movie landscape, this is far from the only entry that the Gundam series has in the works, as Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action adaptation and a sequel to the Hathway's Flash film is also in production.

Gundam.Info announced that the new film will be made available on Amazon Prime Video's streaming service in Japan beginning on October 1st, with a physical home release set for later that month.

Crunchyroll, who is assisting in bringing the new Gundam movie to North America, shared an official description for Cucuruz Doan's Island, which will be hitting theaters in a two-night event on September 27th and 28th:

"After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island. The battalion was sent to a land called the Island of No Return to clear off any enemy forces, only to find a group of children and an enemy mecha attack. Now Amuro must find a way for them all to escape this mysterious land, but not before meeting a strange man—Cucuruz Doan."

Are you looking forward to this new installment in the Gundam series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.