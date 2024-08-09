Gundam Seed Freedom Announces North American Streaming Debut Date

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is officially the biggest, most profitable film for the anime franchise. Considering the fact that the mech franchise has been releasing television series and feature-length films for decades, this is no small feat. The film hit Japanese theaters in January of this year, receiving a limited release in the West shortly after. Luckily, if you missed the chance to see the box-office blockbuster, there’s some good news coming your way for this fall. It’s been revealed that Netflix will house Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom and mech fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the movie on the platform.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed first began as an anime adaptation in 2002, stepping away from the original universe that kicked off the franchise and instead focusing on a new timeline dubbed the “Cosmic Era”. Rather than simply focusing on a space battle between two human factions piloting the mechs, the series would present humanity with a challenge in the form of the “Coordinators”. Coordinators were introduced as genetically altered beings who took on a role similar to the Principality of Zeon, as they dwelled in outer space.

Gundam Seed Freedom is Coming

According to Netflix’s platform, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is scheduled to arrive for subscribers on September 1st. In Japan, the film is already available on the streaming service and Amazon Prime. Following the September arrival, Netflix has a new original Gundam anime on the way with Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance which will arrive on October 17th.

If you want to catch up on the original Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, the original series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation that kicked off this new Gundam entry, “In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70… The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the ‘Bloody Valentine’ tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance’s mobile armor forces and tanks launch…mobile suits are destroyed one after another…It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight…”

