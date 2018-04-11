Watch Japan’s ‘Gundam’ Statue Transform In Realtime

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular anime franchises worldwide, and Japan has celebrated the series’ popularity with life-sized statues. Both their most recent one goes the extra mile to deliver a great bit of cool fan service.

The life-sized RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue at Diver City in Tokyo is not only great to look at standing still, but even has an extra cool transforming sequence fans should check out.

As shared by Reddit user JamesVinopal, the transformation of the life-sized RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue in Japan has a full transformation sequence that’s a must see for fans. As the video demonstrates, the statue takes on the NT-D transformation system and reveals the form the Unicorn Gundam takes when fighting enemy Newtypes.

Not only does the statue transform, there’s even a clip played for the sequence featuring the NT-D transformation theme. It’s as glorious in real life as it is in the anime series for sure.

