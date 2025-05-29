Frieren Hypes Season 2 With Adorable Chibi Promos

Frieren, Fern, Stark, and a consortium of supporting characters are back in a new series of promos, as fans desperately await Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2. As well as beautifully animated fight scenes, introspective story arcs, and intricate worldbuilding, Frieren also boasts adorable character designs. Tsukasa Abe’s original designs, brought to life by Madhouse’s stellar animation, have managed to turn even the series’ most despicable, demonic characters into fan favorites due to their relaxed visual aesthetic. That cuteness is being pushed to its limits in the newest promo, as Frieren and the gang have been given a chibi makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End debuted in 2023 to immense critical acclaim and a wave of adoration from fans. The show was recently nominated for Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards, although it lost out on the grand prize to Solo Leveling. Season 2 was recently confirmed to be in the works, and fans are hyped following the newest promo.

Madhouse

Frieren Gets a Chibi Redesign

Of the few complaints leveled at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, none are aimed at the animation or visuals. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate a great redesign when it’s given to us. Frieren‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account recently shared a new promo for the franchise, and it includes a new look for Frieren, Fern, Stark, and the rest of Season 1’s cast of characters.

All of the major characters from Frieren‘s first season, which covered the “Beyond Journey’s End,” “Aura the Guillotine,” “Travels to Äußerst,” and “First-Class Mage Exam” arcs, have been given cute new chibi sketches. The “official deformed lineup” shown in the promo image is part of the chibi tradition, a sort of anime caricature of pre-existing characters that captures their spirit in a different light.

As well as Frieren, Fern, Stark, and Himmel the Hero’s party, a second sheet of sketches also includes the characters from the “First-Class Mage Exam” arc, including Übel, Denken, Richter, Land, and Sense.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Is in the Works

The countdown to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has begun. Season 1 wrapped up the “First-Class Mage Exam” arc, and fans are desperate to rejoin Frieren on her journey North with Fern and Stark. We didn’t have to wait long for the show to be renewed for a second season, as the announcement came as soon as Season 1 concluded in 2024. More recently, the second season’s release window was also revealed, and it’s much closer than anyone was expecting.

In March 2025, the show’s official X account revealed that Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will begin airing in January 2026. An exact release date hasn’t been revealed, and likely won’t be until the Fall season. So far, fans have only been privy to a few posters and pieces of promotional art. With over six months until the show’s return, the first full trailer is still likely a ways away.

H/T: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on X