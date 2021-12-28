Haikyuu to Honor 10th Anniversary With 10 New Projects

Haikyuu first hit the scene in 2012 via Weekly Shonen Jump, becoming one of the biggest properties in the publication while telling the tale of a volleyball team jockeying for the gold. Though the manga might have ended last year, the Shonen franchise is still set to celebrate its tenth anniversary in style, letting fans know that they can expect ten new projects to arrive in 2022 to help ring in the occasion, with many fans wondering if the long-awaited fifth season might be among them.

During this year’s Jump Festa, the volleyball franchise didn’t reveal all of the project that it was currently working on, though it did give fans a look into four of the plans that the series is working toward for its tenth anniversary. A new key visual was released to celebrate the series, which brought the events of its manga to a close last year. On top of this, the anime franchise also revealed that a “short radio drama,” would be broadcast next year to explore the lives of the characters themselves when it came to their daily activities. An exhibit will also be opened via the “Haikyuu Exhibition Final”, which will follow in the footsteps of other anime franchises doing the same including Berserk, My Hero Academia, and Bleach to name a few. Finally, Haikyu will be collaborating with V-League to create a special volleyball match.

The Official Twitter Account for Haikyuu shared some new art alongside the hint of more projects to come, with many fans hoping that the action-packed sports series is set to let fans know when the series will continue its anime following the fourth season that came to a close in the winter of last year:

https://twitter.com/Haikyu_EN/status/1472085867808411649?s=20

Six projects related to Haikyu are still in the dark, leaving fans speculating on what the future holds for the franchise. With the series recently ranked as one of the top ten best-selling media franchises in Japan, it goes to show how popular the series has become, and continues to be, despite the series’ manga ending last year.

What do you think the other six projects involving Haikyuu will be? Do you think we’ll see the return of the franchise’s anime to adapt the final stories of the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.