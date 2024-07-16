Haikyu Hypes 10th Anniversary With Special Poster

Haikyu made its debut at Shueisha back in 2012, and now, the series is celebrating a rather big milestone with its anime. Thanks to Production I.G., audiences met Hinata and Kageyama on television back in 2014. It has been 10 years since the series went live, and now, Haikyu is hyping the anniversary with a special key visual.

As you can see below, the new poster celebrates all our faves from Haikyu. A number of teams can be found on the poster, but of course, the Karasuno crew is center. Hinata is representing the team with his favorite setter, and the pair are joined by some familiar faces. From Kenma to Oikawa, the whole gang is here, and the Haikyu reunion just feels right.

Of course, fans of Haikyu are eager to see how this 10th anniversary plays out. A big exhibition for the anime just opened in Japan, and of course, we were gifted a new Haikyu movie earlier this year. After a long wait, the first of two finale films debuted in Japan in February. Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle was met with rave reviews, and Crunchyroll brought the movie stateside in May. A second film is slated to bring the Haikyu anime to a close, but at this time, it has no release window set.

If you are not caught up on Haikyu, the sports series is well worth the investment. Like Slam Dunk and The Prince of Tennis before it, Haikyu is now a quintessential sports anime. Creator Haruichi Furudate brought a new generation of fans into the volleyball world with Haikyu. So if you want to check out the anime, you can find it streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Haikyu? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Ever since he saw the legendary player known as “the Little Giant” compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?”

