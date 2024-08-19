Haikyu Creator Hypes the Anime’s Movie Comeback With New Art

Haikyu is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the anime, and the original creator behind it all is hyping the re-release of the newest movie with some special new art of Shoyo Hinata and Kenma Kozume. Haikyu might have ended its manga run some time ago, but the franchise has been very well kept alive thanks to the anime continuing to adapt its material. The anime franchise is also getting ready for its own ending soon as well, and the first of two planned feature films for its grand finale has been a huge hit with fans since it released.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle made its debut in theaters earlier this year, and will be getting a re-release in Japan as part of the celebration for the anime’s 10th anniversary. To commemorate the success of the newest film at the box office and its upcoming re-release, original series creator Haruichi Furudate thanked fans for it all with a special new sketch of Shoyo and Kenma following the end of their big match at Nationals. Shared through the franchise’s official social media, you can check it out below.

https://x.com/haikyu_com/status/1825122779794227228

How to Watch Haikyu

Haikyu will continue to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special new event coming to Japan in March 2025, which will showcase the entire franchise as it all comes to an end with a look ahead to what’s next. With the second in the final film project still to go, it’s almost all over. The newest film has yet to announced a home media release date, but Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment teases the story of Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle as such:

“Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the ‘Little Giant.’ But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated ‘Dumpster Battle,’ the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?”

If you wanted to check out the original TV anime series before going to see the first of two final film projects bringing the anime to its grand finale, you can find Haikyu!! now streaming with Crunchyroll. A release window or date has not been announced for the second and final film as of the time of this publication.