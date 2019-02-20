‘Haikyu’ Season 3 Announces English Dub Release

One of the biggest surprises of last year’s Jump Festa convention was that the super popular Haikyu!! would be coming back for a new anime outing. Though not much about the series’ big anime return has been revealed, fans will soon have a new way to get ready for it.

Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that Season 3 of the series, which first released in 2016, has been licensed for an English dub. You can check out the teaser below.

Sentai Filmworks announced that they have licensed Haikyu!! Season 3 for an English dub with a cheeky teaser directed by Kyle Colby Jones featuring several “mouth sounds” from Greg Cote, the voice of Ryunosuke Tanaka in the English dub of the series. Unfortunately, there are no concrete details as to when fans can expect to see Season 3’s English dub.

Sentai Filmworks already provided English dubs for the first two seasons of the series, and while the third season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, fans have been anxiously waiting for the third season to get an English dub as well.

Haikyu!! will be making a big anime return soon, but not much is known about the nature of the new project. Revealed with a teaser and poster during Jump Festa 2019 last December, more information about this big return is expected to be revealed during a special event for the franchise in September.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt. If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”