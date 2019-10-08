This Viral Video Proves Haikyuu’s Spikes Are Done IRL

Whether you like them or not, you cannot deny the influence which sports anime series have on fans. Over the decades, hundreds of sports-centric series have come out of Japan focusing on everything from tennis to boxing. In recent years, the genre found a new stride thanks to up-and-coming creators, but few can match the success of Haikyuu. And thanks to one viral video, it seems the anime fandom has learned a very important fact about the anime.

It turns out the plays you see in Haikyuu are not totally made up. The spikes which Hinata and Kageyama dish out happen in real life, and one slow-motion video caught such a play on tape.

Below, you can see a video which was posted on Twitter by a user known as chidi. The reel shows a Kenyan volleyball team taking on an opponent, and its slow-motion reel catches a familiar play. While the setter goes to put up a spike, a member of the Kenyan group is blocked as they seem to jump for the hit. However, the set ball goes right past the first player and is spiked unexpectedly by another teammate which catches the players in orange off guard.

This is the best slow motion effect you’ll ever see in your life trust me.

If this play looks complex to you, that is because it is. It takes serious timing to get such a move down in the heat of a match, and Haikyuu taught that to fans over and over again. After all, the iconic play is the one which Hinata and Kageyama are known for, and plenty of netizens admit they didn’t know the play could be done in real life.

As it turns out, there are plenty of plays done in Haikyuu which sync up with real-life games. Over on Youtube, there are videos such as this one which compile the similar scenes for comparison. So if you are looking to up your own volleyball game, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to see how you like Haikyuu before its new season drops next year.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”