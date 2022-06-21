Haikyuu Celebrates Hinata With Special Promo

Haikyuu is now in the midst of honoring the 10th Anniversary of the manga series, and a special promo has been released to help celebrate just how far Shoyo Hinata had come over the course of the series overall! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series might have come to an end some time ago, but the franchise has been experiencing a revival period as the franchise celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. And its with this look back on the series as a whole that showcases just how far each of its young players have gone.

This is especially true for Hinata and Kageyama at the center of it all as over the course of several time jumps towards the final moments of the series, fans saw the players evolve more than ever before. The two of them then grew even further with the special 10th Anniversary chapter of the series, and now fans have a special way to see Hinata grow with a new promo that not only celebrates the character's birthday (June 21st) but his journey over the series as a whole. You can check out the special Hinata promo below:

If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself to see what all the buzz is all about, the entire manga run is complete (including the brand new chapter released to help celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the manga) and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

