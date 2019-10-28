Haikyuu Officially Enters Final Arc

Haikyuu fans have been waiting for the series to bring out a new season for awhile, but the manga has kept them fed all this time. With the series is set to drop season four early next year, Haikyuu is preparing its manga to rev up further, but it comes at a cost. This week saw a brand-new chapter of Haikyuu go live, and it marks the beginning of the manga’s final arc.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump saw Haikyuu roll out a new chapter. The release came after the title went on a one-week break so its creator Haruichi Furudate could do research. Now, the new chapter has kicked off Haikyuu‘s final arc by moving the series from Japan to Brazil.

Yes, you read that right. Karasuno’s team has blown right past high school thanks to a time skip. Your favorite characters are young adults now, and they are aiming for a huge volleyball goal nowadays.

With this final arc moving forward, fans of Haikyuu admit they are sad to see the series wrapping up. There is no word on how long this arc will last, but readers feel confident it will last through 2019 and into 2020. This first chapter merely introduced fans to Haikyuu‘s time skip as Hinata continued training in Brazil. The player must reunite with all of his former buddies and reveal the Karasuno pack’s next goal all before ending.

If you want to keep up with the manga through this final arc, Viz Media is simultaneously putting out chapters with Japan. The company’s online Jump Vault houses all of the Haikyuu manga and add chapters weekly which subscribers can access for less than $2 a month.

Haikyuu was created by Haruichi Furudate for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what Haikyuu is all about, you can read about it here: “Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

