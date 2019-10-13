Haikyuu Announces One-Week Break

Haikyuu is currently having a bit of a revival as the anime has been confirmed for a major return early next year with a fourth season of the series and new OVA project, but Haruichi Furudate has been keeping along with new chapters of the manga at a steady pace. But the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan has announced that the series will be taking a one-week break so that Furudate can do some research. The delay comes with a bit of a strong to fans as the series is preparing for its next major arc, but there’s surely a preference that Furudate goes into the new arc as prepared as possible.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump also announced that the manga will return with the start of a new arc. Returning with the 48th issue of the magazine on October 28th, the series is gearing up a new arc taking it “to the other side of the Earth.”

The fourth season of the anime is gearing up for a debut sometime in January 2020. The season will be covering quite a lot of story from the original manga, but it’s currently unclear just how many episodes it will be sticking around for. While the cast and staff of the series are still coming together, there’s been an official synopsis for the new season released teasing what’s next to come:

“National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy.

While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them. In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and you can currently find the first three seasons of Haikyu!! streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

