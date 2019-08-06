Haikyuu To Shares Major Season 4 News Soon

Haikyuu stands as one of anime’s most impressive sports series in recent years. Joining classics like Prince of Tennis, this volleyball anime has become a go-to title for millions, and it seems the show is ready to drop a gift with fans.

After all, season four is coming in hot, and it seems new details about the release will be shared in a matter of days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump teased the release of new Haikyuu updates with fans. It was there Shueisha hinted major information is about to be dropped which many believe to be the season’s title or release date. As for why fans were teased ahead of time, it all has to do with marketing. The issue containing the news will be a hot seller, its release aligns with Haikyuu Day on August 19.

There will also be a major announcent regarding the Haikyu!! Season 4 anime at the “The Day Before Haikyu!! Day Festival” on August 18th (JST) https://t.co/8LXTnFCn1v pic.twitter.com/6F2pwTbgFl — HAIKYU!! (@haikyuu_en) August 6, 2019

While this tease is a good one to anticipate, it seems another announcement is set to come down the line. The anime will host a festival in Japan on August 18, and its website confirms season four news will be shared. Attendees at the festival will likely get a short preview of whatever news is set to drop fully on August 19, so fans will want to mark their calendars. August will be a big month for Haikyuu as it prepares for its yet-known 2019 premiere.

So, are you excited to see this season of Haikyuu make a return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: “Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”