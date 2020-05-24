Haikyuu Fans Were Hit Hard by Season 4B's Pandemic Delay
Haikyuu recently announced that the second half of Season 4 would be delayed as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and fans are really feeling the sting. Announcing on their official website, Haikyuu!! To The Top confirmed that it will not be airing the second cour of the fourth season as originally scheduled. Initially scheduled to debut in July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, the second cour will now be airing at a later, unconfirmed date. The fact that there's currently no new release window is certainly making the sting just a bit worse for many fans.
With the second cour of the fourth season gearing up to debut one of the biggest matches in the series overall as Karasuno High School prepares to take on the boys from Inarizaki, fans will be willing to wait as long as necessary to see it all come to fruition. But at the same time, the fact it's not premiering this Summer is certainly taking the wind out of some sails.
"Don't Know How to Feel"
Woke up to Haikyu getting delayed but aimer also dropping two new songs... Don't know how to feel 😭— Sid 🦍 (@DeepFriedSid) May 22, 2020
PAIN
Haikyu season 4 second cour delayed pic.twitter.com/pn4zh1iXqM— Tyke (@PunishedTyke) May 22, 2020
"I Hate it Here"
haikyu got delayed, i hate it here.— esteban (@scuba_steban) May 22, 2020
A Blessing in Disguise?
Haikyu being delayed is a blessing in disguise for anime onlys cause it's only more of reason for you to READ.— tommy end (@manjiswag) May 23, 2020
Yeah, Totally Fine
i wanna see haikyu!! brazil szn animated so bad im upset that s4 p2 was delayed i hate rona pic.twitter.com/vM8GqipURO— Big fat idiot ♡ (@lnsectPiIIar) May 22, 2020
"Might Be the Saddest Thing I Have Heard"
Haikyu!! Being delayed might just be the saddest thing I have heard this year— lamato (@lowaygamingmc) May 22, 2020
Literally Everything Now
Well Haikyu season four's second half is delayed. I guess I can't say I'm surprised, I'm just expecting literally everything in the world to be delayed or cancelled at this point.— LuffyTDS (@LuffyTDS) May 22, 2020
Right When it Was Getting Good Too!
Oooooof. I was real hype watching that Fire Force trailer and seeing it’s still coming in July only to be crushed by the news that Haikyu!! will be delayed. RIGHT AT ONE OF THE BEST MATCHES BRO WHY😭😭😭— Zach The Phantom Thief🎭 (@ZachSongZM) May 22, 2020
It Probably Won't Be Too Long of a Wait
It’s disappointing the new Haikyu season is getting delayed. The Inarizaki match is my favorite one in the series. Oh well I don’t really mind waiting a little longer.— Zach (@Zachster1214) May 23, 2020
