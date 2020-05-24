Haikyuu Fans Were Hit Hard by Season 4B's Pandemic Delay

Haikyuu recently announced that the second half of Season 4 would be delayed as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and fans are really feeling the sting. Announcing on their official website, Haikyuu!! To The Top confirmed that it will not be airing the second cour of the fourth season as originally scheduled. Initially scheduled to debut in July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, the second cour will now be airing at a later, unconfirmed date. The fact that there's currently no new release window is certainly making the sting just a bit worse for many fans.

With the second cour of the fourth season gearing up to debut one of the biggest matches in the series overall as Karasuno High School prepares to take on the boys from Inarizaki, fans will be willing to wait as long as necessary to see it all come to fruition. But at the same time, the fact it's not premiering this Summer is certainly taking the wind out of some sails.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Haikyuu's big Season 4 delay, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Excited to see what's next when the anime does make its return?