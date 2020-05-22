Haikyuu Season 4B Delayed Due to the Pandemic

Haikyuu's fourth season premiered at the start of the year, but will be unfortunately delayed in its big return due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Haikyuu!! To The Top instantly made it to the top of anime fans' list when it first debuted, but there was no way to guess that its first half would be one of the few anime premieres for the year that had not been impacted by the COVID-19 disease. The second cour for the season was previously scheduled to premiere this July as part of the Summer 2020 season, but the official website and Twitter account for the series has confirmed this second cour will be delayed until a later date.

As announced through their official channels, the staff and team behind Haikyuu!! To The Top has confirmed that Season 4B will be postponing its premiere to better protect the health and safety of all those involved with the production. There is unfortunately no new release window or date set for the second cour as of this writing.

Haikyuu previously confirmed that Season 4 of the series would be running for 25 episodes in total, so the second half of the season will be covering Episode 14 through 25. The first half of the season wrapped up last April, and the second half teases the big match between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School. So it's going to be a tough wait for sure.

How do you feel about this delay for the rest of Haikyuu's fourth season? What did you think of Haikyuu! To The Top's first cour? What are your thoughts on the entire anime overall?

