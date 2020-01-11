Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals Episode Order

Haikyuu’s fourth season, officially titled Haikyuu!! To The Top, has now officially made its debut as part of the jam-packed Winter 2020 anime season, and fans have been curious as to how long this newest season would be sticking around for following the criminally short ten episode third season a few years back. There was a hope that it would be a longer run considering that the series confirmed that Season 4 would be a two cour release, and now the official website for the series has confirmed it will be running for 25 episodes in total.

According to listings on the series’ official website, the series will have six home video releases in Japan that will encompass 25 episodes in total. The first cour includes the first three releases will include the first 13 episodes and will all finish shipping by July in Japan, and the final 12 episodes will start shipping in September to coincide with the second cour’s return in the Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

25 episodes falls more in line with the first two seasons of the series, and the two cour order for everything means that the series will be sticking around for at least of 2019 as it airs in the Winter and Summer seasons (taking a crucial break during the Spring). With the Karasuno boys preparing for their upcoming matches at Nationals, it means fans will also have quite a bit to chew on after such a long wait!

Haikyuu!! To The Top is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the season is officially described as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Are you watching Haikyuu's fourth season? Is 25 episodes enough?