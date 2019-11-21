Haikyuu Season 4 Confirms Release Date

Don’t you think you have waited long enough for Haikyuu to make a comeback? Over the years, the anime has made a reputation for itself as one of anime’s best sports series. It has been quite some time since the show debuted any new episodes, but that will change soon enough. After all, the official release date for Haikyuu‘s next season has been announced.

Recently, Haikyuu got fans buzzing when an official poster was posted for its new season. It turns out the upcoming release will be sent out very early next year and help ring in a new decade.

As reported in Japan, Haikyuu season four will be released on January 10, 2020. This means the show will be one of the first Winter 2020 series to go live, and fans are happy to hear they won’t be waiting too much longer for Hinata to return to TV.

Of course, there is a lot this new season has to do. The last episode of Haikyuu got fans concerned when news rolled in about volleyball training camps for the Karasuno players. Several of Hinata’s peers were asked to take part in camps, but he was not. Given the boy’s stubborn nature, fans know it will not take long for Hinata to infiltrate one of the camps, and he will not be subtle about it at all. If you want to know more about the season, you can read up on its full synopsis here.

Haikyuu was created by Haruichi Furudate for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what Haikyuu is all about, you can read about it here: “Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”