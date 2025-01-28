Controversial Cult Hypes Their New Film at AnimeJapan

Play video

AnimeJapan 2025 will celebrate the very best the medium has to offer in the coming years, with shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Hunter x Hunter, and Frieren, all hosting panels at the convention. But, one thing you might not have expected to find at the convention is an incredibly controversial religious cult, pushing their new fantasy movie. Alongside the aforementioned titles and many more, the Happy Science (Kōfuku no Kagaku) religious organization will also be holding an exhibition for Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World.

AnimeJapan 2025 takes place on March 22nd and 23rd in Tokyo. Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World is expected to unveil a new trailer at the convention. The movie’s synopsis has already been revealed, and it sounds incredibly dark, but arguably not as dark as the organization behind it.

What Is Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World?

Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World is far from the first anime movie sponsored by the Happy Science organization. Their past movies include Hermes – Winds of Love, The Rebirth of Buddha, and The Mystical Laws (all of which give off really strong cult vibes). The new fantasy movie follows Ryusuke, a teenage boy, and his cousin, Tomomi, who are mysteriously sent to hell after dying at the bottom of a river. For those curious about more details on this upcoming release, Happy Science has put a plot summary, social media details, the trailer, and key art on the film’s official website for those wishing to know more.

Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World is directed by Isamu Imakake, based on the concept by Ryuho Okawa. The film is currently slated for theatrical release in Japan this May.

Happy Science

What Is the Happy Science Religious Organization?

Happy Science is a “religious organization” founded in 1986 by Japanese businessman Ryuho Okawa (who is credited as the creator of every movie the organization has sponsored). Since its founding, the organization has set up offices across the globe and reports to have over 10 million members.

As well as the religious organization, Happy Science also established its own political party, the Happiness Realization Party. Despite its optimistic-sounding name, the party holds incredibly controversial, right-leaning beliefs. In the past, the Happiness Realization Party has denied the Nanjing Massacre, which took place during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945), advocated for the construction of nuclear weapons as deterrents against foreign threats, and, more recently, offered its followers spiritual “vaccines” for the COVID-19 virus.

H/T: AnimeJapan, Happy Science