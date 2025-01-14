Harry Potter Launches Surprise Anime Crossover

Harry Potter has launched a surprising new crossover with a famous anime and manga franchise, Detective Conan. The Harry Potter franchise is now in the works on multiple projects hoping to recapture the magic that the original books and movies were able to tap into many years ago, and part of that effort has led to some awesome team ups with other franchises. One of these new team ups has recently hit Japan as Harry Potter is now uniting forces with one of the longest (and one of the most popular) anime and manga franchises currently still running with new entries today.

The official social accounts for Harry Potter and Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan (as spotted by Oricon News) have officially announced that they are kicking off a new collaboration between the two franchises. While the details of what this new collaboration will entail are still largely being kept a mystery as of the time of this publication, this new crossover has kicked off with a special new poster that sees both crews of their respective series ready to take on the world. Check out the first look at the new Harry Potter and Detective Conan crossover below.

Warner Bros. / Shogakukan

Why Is Detective Conan Teaming Up With Harry Potter?

As for why the two franchises are teaming up, there are a few different reasons why it could be the case. The first is that both stars at the center of their respective series are notable for their distinct glasses (which is something fans of both immediately noticed when the crossover was first announced), and secondly is the fact that both of these franchises have some kind of presence at Universal Studios Japan. But it’s yet to be revealed what exactly this new team up between the two will actually result in.

While Detective Conan isn’t as huge of a franchise in the United States (as most fans in the West might more recognize it under its English language licensed title, Case Closed), it’s actually huge in its native japan. Series creator Gosho Aoyama first launched the original Detective Conan manga in the pages of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday back in 1994, and has been running with new chapters ever since. Each anime release that has hit theaters in Japan has gone on to dominate the box office too, so it’s even more successful than Harry Potter in the region.

Warner Bros. / Shogakukan

What’s Next for Detective Conan?

Detective Conan does so well in theaters overseas, in fact, that it has a new feature film currently slated to release later this Spring. Titled Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, the next film is actually the 28th in the long running and successful franchise. Debuting in theaters across Japan beginning on April 18th, there has yet to be any international release plans announced for the new film as of the time of this publication. But given that it’s just not as popular in the West, there might be quite a wait before fans outside of Japan get to see this one.

As for what to expect from the new movie, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is teased as such, “The son of a world-famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason.” With this new collaboration with Harry Potter also in the works, we’re likely to see some forward momentum on it soon enough.

HT – Oricon News