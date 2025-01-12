Naruto & Burger King Are Teaming Up for Tasty New Collab

Naruto is in the midst of a huge comeback, and now the classic anime and manga franchise is teaming up with Burger King for a tasty new collaboration. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga might have come to an end years ago, and the anime adaptation might have ended soon after, but the franchise has honestly been stronger than ever before. With the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sequel continuing the manga with new chapters each month, and the anime readying to make its comeback with its long in the works 20th anniversary special, Naruto is preparing for what could be an even bigger 2025.

Burger King France has taken fans by surprise with some special new Naruto art for the series in anticipation of a new collaboration with the burger restaurant (which has been increasing its anime collaborations in many countries throughout the past year especially) beginning on January 14th. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of menu changes or potential merchandise fans might be able to check out with this new Naruto team up, but fans can check out the first look at what this new shake up will bring with some special art revealed on Burger King France’s official social media. Check them out below:

Naruto Teams Up With Burger King?

While Burger King France is currently playing coy about what fans can expect from this new team up with Naruto, international fans have yet to get a collaboration of this kind. If it’s successful there might be a chance of getting this team up in other territories outside of France or Brazil, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on heading into the rest of the year. Burger King seems to also be planning to expand its reach into the world of animation in the future too.

This follows fun collaborations with McDonald’s in the past couple of years (with the company recently teaming up with Neon Genesis Evangelion) that have seen anime make it their way to huge team ups like this. As anime continues to grow in popularity with younger generations, fans can hope to see more promotional materials like this. It’s pretty common in Japan as the huge franchises often team up with restaurants and convenience stores pretty regularly, but it’s not the same in the West as anime has only started to really break through into the mainstream in this way in the last five years.

What’s Next for Naruto?

Naruto could have a huge 2025 if we’re lucky. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime has been on hiatus since 2023, and it has yet to be revealed when fans can hope to see the next wave of episodes. When the series does return, there’s still plenty of material it can adapt before the series kicks off its adaptation of the manga’s time skip sequel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This new manga has been releasing new chapters each month, and introduces a whole new kind of world for the Naruto franchise.

For fans who still miss the classic Naruto from the 2000s, however, the anime has been readying for a celebration of the 20th anniversary. Announced to be in the works some time ago, this is a special four episode miniseries bringing back the original Team 7 line up for Naruto before the events of Naruto Shippuden. While it was planned to release some time in Fall 2023, these episodes have been put on an indefinite delay ever since. But we could get some news on that this year if we’re lucky.