Harry Potter Gets Official Anime Makeover for New Crossover

Harry Potter has gotten an official anime and manga makeover ahead of a special new crossover coming to Japan. Harry Potter continues to be one of the biggest franchises from the 2010s still making traction today, and it likely won’t be long before the franchise makes its return with new entries adapting the original books from the very beginning once more. But while it might be a bit of a wait before that happens, Harry Potter is still having some big plans overseas with a special new crossover with one of the longest running manga franchises out there, Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan.

Harry Potter and Detective Conan have announced a special new collaboration overseas, but while they have yet to reveal more of what fans can expect from this special new team up, the first result of these team ups has been revealed instead. As Detective Conan prepares for a bigger team up with Harry Potter, series creator Gosho Aoyama has shared a special sketch of Harry himself that puts him right into the wider Detective Conan manga world that released with the latest issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. Check out the end result for yourself below.

Why Are Harry Potter and Detective Conan Teaming Up?

Harry Potter might not be as guaranteed of a money making franchise as it used to be due to some of the reveals its creator has made in the last few years, but the franchise is still doing well enough for itself overseas. The team up with Detective Conan might come as a surprise to fans in the West (as the series originally was adapted into English under the entirely different name of Case Closed), but Conan is one of the most popular franchises of all time in Japan. First hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1994, the series has since gone on to great success in the last few decades.

Detective Conan never really took off with fans in the United States despite Case Closed having a prominent spot on Cartoon Network’s Toonami anime block. For one reason of another, the longevity of this series isn’t really as noticeable for fans outside of Japan. But at the same time, the franchise is held in very high regard to fans in that region that it remains a key franchise that continues to take over the box office with each new movie that it releases. So it’s the one doing the heavy lifting here.

What’s Next for Detective Conan?

Detective Conan continues to be such a big deal, in fact, that it’s currently gearing up for the release of its 28th feature film. Each of these movies has been a box office marvel that immediately takes over the top spot, and it already looks to be the case with the next one. Debuting in theaters across Japan beginning on April 18th, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is already gearing up for some of its biggest moments yet when it finally releases.

Unfortunately at the time of this publication, this new movie has yet to reveal any potential international release plans. As for what fans in Japan can expect to see from the new movie when they get to see it, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is teased as such, “The son of a world-famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason.”