Hayao Miyazaki In “Shock” Following Isao Takahata’s Passing

The anime industry is still reeling following the death of one of its brightest talents. Last week, Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata passed away at the age of 82. The director left behind an enduring body of work, and Studio Ghibli’s top creators have shared their condolences over the event. Still, Hayao Miyazaki has yet to release a statement about his friend’s passing, but it does seem the director is quietly grieving the loss on his own time. Recently, a Japanese newspaper commented on Miyazaki’s reaction to the horrible news, and Sponichi Annex claims his silence has more to do with shock than apathy.

According to the publication, Miyazaki is still reeling over Takahata’s death just like many others. Sponichi Annex claims the Studio Ghibli director recently admitted he is “not used to this feeling” and seemed bereaved by his friend’s passing (via ANN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It may be difficult for fans to hear about Miyazaki’s depressed state, but it should come as no surprise. The animator and director was very close with Takahata, and many referred to the pair as creative partners during the early days of Studio Ghibli. The duo meet in the 1960s when they both worked as Toei Animation. The pair teamed up on numerous projects like Prince of the Sun before Takahata and Miyazaki chose to co-found Studio Ghibli in 1971.

Since Takahata’s passing, fans have gone back through footage of Studio Ghibli’s earliest days, and they have seen glimpses into the duo’s creative relationship. In one behind-the-scenes interview, Miyazaki explains that he and Takahata “know each other too well.”

“We won’t be able to stop once we start railing against each other,” Miyazaki said, explaining why the pair rarely spoke about film production while in the studio together.

“I don’t think I’d let anyone else rail at Takahata,” the director continued before saying his friend is the one who can drive him mad the most. “I swear at him all night. Having said that, he’s the one I can trust the most.”

Following Takahata’s death, the director’s family thanked fans for their support and confirmed his funeral would be a private one. Studio Ghibli’s president has said the company will host a public memorial for Takahata later this spring with details slated to go live in the coming weeks.

What is your favorite piece of work from Takahata and Miyazaki? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime.