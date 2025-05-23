Hazbin Hotel Creator Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Has Been Cast

The Hazbin Hotel has wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest animated series on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service already confirming that three more seasons are on the way. Earlier this year, the hellish franchise went so far as to ride the popularity wave even further by confirming that its spin-off, Helluva Boss, would be arriving on the streaming service, while still releasing episodes on YouTube for fans of this surreal underworld tale. In a new social media post, Hellverse’s creator, Vivienne Medrano, has confirmed that a fan-favorite character who made a brief appearance in season one is set to arrive in the future and said character has been cast.

In a big update, Medrano confirmed that a voice actor has been chosen to take on the role of Angel Dust’s brother, Arackniss. The spider-demon did make a brief appearance in the first season but the character has become well known thanks to the fan-fiction known as Hazbin Hotel: Journey To The Light. We have yet to learn if Angel Dust’s sibling will be a far different take from the unofficial spin-off series though many fans have been waiting patiently to see if the hellish arachnid will land in the official series. Unfortunately, Medrano didn’t confirm which season Arackniss will speak in but we’re crossing our fingers that we won’t be waiting long to see Angel Dust’s brother belt out a tune.

The Importance of Angel Dust

In an interview with outlet Awards Daily last year, Hazbin Hotel’s creator talked the importance of Angel Dust and their backstory to the series overall, “It was very important to me. I really care about stories about abuse and toxic relationships and the hardship of that. Angel Dust is the most intense case as a character who’s both physically and emotionally abused and has gone through a lot of really dark things and uses his persona to mask that. That is something I have seen in real life, so even though I have not gone through the exact same experience there are so many people I’ve seen who have. I also feel like the sex worker experience is something that isn’t represented a lot. I think it’s very important not to demonize it and understand that there’s a real hardship that goes through people in that world. So those are issues that are very important to me and I’m really happy that the show got to be very honest with those scenes and got to go as dark as we needed to go.”

Medrano also talked about the importance of Arackniss’ brother to her specifically, “He is a character that has always mattered a lot to me. Being a victim of abusive relationships, I feel very strongly about the found family, finding those kindred spirits that can help you start to heal and get out of those relationships. Which is why I think that episode resonates with so many. I co-wrote that one and it is very special to me, not just for the issues it deals with but because Angel Dust finds a connection with Husk and starts to feel the support that he needs. That is something that matters a lot to me.”

