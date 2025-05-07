5 Best Helluva Boss Characters We Can’t Wait to See on the Prime Video Release

The business carried out by I.M.P., the Immediate Murder Professionals, isn’t just messy, but so are the employees themselves. Following their myriad of misadventures, the homicidal staff find their way in not just making a living off killing the living, but navigating their personal lives living in literal Hell. Or, as the founder and manager of I.M.P., Blitzo, explains: “Thanks to our company’s special access to the living world, we can help you take care of your unfinished business by taking out anyone who screwed you over when you were alive!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and produced by SpindleHorse Toons in 2020 following the success of its pilot episode, this adult animated comedy series includes two seasons and a series of shorts so far as a third season is currently in production. Alongside its sister series Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss fills in the gaps of world-building for the Hellaverse and sets the scene for what life is really like in Hell by mostly focusing on average native Hellborn demons like Imps, Succubi, and Hellhounds and how they exploit the sinful ways of humans and each other. Although the main concept centralizes on callous killing while implementing dark, crude humor, the characters themselves receive enough of their own screen time to show their more vulnerable sides, oddly contradictory to both their jobs and the coldhearted living humans they encounter.

1. Blitzo

SpindleHorse

Blitzo (pronounced “Blitz”, the “O” is silent), voiced by Brandon Rogers, is the head of I.M.P. Formerly working as a clown at a circus as a child, Blitzo, although a lowly imp that many of the other demonic species look down upon, went on to found his own entrepreneurial business of assassins. He and his employees Moxxie and Millie are able to access the mortal world by using the grimoire provided by the Goetia demon Stolas in exchange for, uh, other crude services. Murder-savvy, crude, sardonic, demeaning, and often sexually harassing towards his married employees, Blitzo is actually a very loving adoptive father to Loona, fiercely protective of his friends and family, and deals with his own inner struggles like genuine emotional connection.

2. Moxxie

SpindleHorse

Voiced by Richard Horvitz (Zim in Invader Zim), Moxxie is the weapons expert at I.M.P., tending to be the most rational and realistic of the bunch. Although the son of a mob boss, he even questions the morality of certain cases in his job as an assassin such as being avoidant to unnecessary killings who aren’t their targets, averted to killing those who have families, and suggesting some even receive second chances. Easily annoyed, clumsy, and with his meek stature and outward demeanor, Moxxie is often bullied and treated as the butt of jokes. Even so, he is absolutely and adorably obsessed with his wife Millie.

3. Millie

SpindleHorse

Millie, voiced by Vivian Nixon, is generally cheerful and full of excitement and energy for her job. Being equally aggressive and ruthless, she is a very capable assassin, encouraging Moxxie to get the job done despite his moral qualms. Although she’s essentially a very effective killing machine, she also wishes to be seen as more than that, even having a childish side when it comes to activities like theme parks and summer camps. Fiercely protective of her husband, Millie is just as obsessed about Moxxie as he is about her. Although Blitzo often vulgarly intrudes on their relationship, Millie is actually thankful to Blitzo for giving her a chance at a better life, like finding Moxxie.

4. Loona

SpindleHorse

Voiced by Erica Lindbeck, Loona is I.M.P.’s receptionist, though often hangs up on people, sleeps and drinks on the job, and is just usually on her phone. Although, she does join the rest of the I.M.P assassins in their missions on rare occasions. Often irritable, cynical, lazy, temperamental, rude, and apathetic, Blitzo, as her adoptive father, often defends and enables her terrible behavior. Despite her own brand of crudeness, she is actually rather logical and resourceful, often struggling with being somewhat socially awkward and showing her softer feelings. As a young adult Hellhound with a dark, alternative goth/emo/scene fashion sense, fans, especially of the furry variety, are called out by Blitzo in the show for taking a liking to her.

5. Stolas

SpindleHorse

Stolas (voiced by Bryce Pinkham) is an owl-like demon of astronomy and a royal Goetic Prince of Hell. As part of the Ars Goetia, the third most powerful and influential noble family in the upper echelon of Hell’s social hierarchy who govern over Hellborn demons, Stolas was one of many children sired by his negligent father, Paimon. Engaged from a young age to the wrathful, temperamental Stella in an arranged marriage, although he is a loving, devoted father to Octavia, Stolas started catching deeper feelings for the lower-class imp Blitzo after having an agreement to provide his grimoire for company use in exchange for extramarital “services”. Ostentatious, flamboyant, dramatic, and eccentric, Stolas struggles with loneliness, isolation, feeling cloistered, and expressing deeper emotions.

Who’s your favorite character in Helluva Boss? Let us know down in the comments!