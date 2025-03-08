Hazbin Hotel Creator Reveals Great News For Season 3 Before The Second Season’s Debut

Vivienne Medrano might have started as an animator on YouTube but the creator of both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss has risen in the ranks continuously ever since. Following the runaway success of Hazbin Hotel’s first season, Amazon not only confirmed that a second season was on the way but a third and a fourth season have already been confirmed. As fans wait for season two, Medrano has taken to her social media account to reveal that not only is work underway on season three but she has some exceptional feelings about this particular storyline focusing on Charlie Morningstar and her fellow underworld residents.

Medrano shared to her followers on her social media account that work was underway on Hazbin Hotel’s third season, even as animation fans wait for the second season’s arrival. Not only this, but season three is reportedly Vivienne’s favorite to date, “Idk guys, I think I just like making cartoons and telling stories with characters I deeply care about. I think I have a problem. I can’t really express how proud I am of Hazbin Hotel season two, and already the season threes of both my shows are my favorite personal chapters so I’m feeling pretty blessed right now. I hope everyone enjoys them even a bit as much as I do!”

Hazbin Hotel’s Helluva Boss

Medrano has been working hard not just on the Hazbin Hotel but on her spin-off series, Helluva Boss. The spin-off, also taking place in the same universe as Charlie’s seemingly hopeless quest, has been a YouTube exclusive so far but has already garnered three seasons for animation fans to dive into. At present, a crossover between these two casts hasn’t been confirmed but it seems like a safe bet that we might one day see these idiosyncratic characters come face-to-face.

While season three might be some time away, the second season has a good chance of arriving in 2025. In the summer of last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the Hazbin Hotel creator teased how much bigger season two would be in comparison to the Amazon Prime Video series’ debut, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

