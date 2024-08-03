Hazbin Hotel Creator Hypes “Bigger” Second Season

The Hazbin Hotel is preparing to open its doors to the citizens of the underworld once again. While creator Vivienne Medrano and the talented crew of creators are working on Charlie and Friends’ return, the players took the opportunity to share the news that the animated series was confirmed for a third and fourth season. In the past Medrano has stated that she would love nothing more than to stick with the Hazbin Hotel far into the future and while season two has yet to reveal a release date, it’s clear that Vivienne is thinking a lot about the animated supernatural cast.

In speaking with outlet Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, Vivienne Medrano stated that she was most looking forward to the vast scale of Hazbin Hotel’s second season, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Details

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, voice actor Erika Henningsen confirmed that season two would run for eight episodes, “Hazbin Hotel does a really good job of building that tension. I was worried, and I was like, ‘Well, how are we going to create that again to get us to the end with as big a finish as we did in Season 1?’ And, of course, they do, and they achieve it off-the-charts in Episode 8. But I’m always impressed by the step before, the one that gets us there, and that’s Episode 7.”

If you need more incentive to catch the animated series that remains a juggernaut for Prime Video, here’s how Amazon describes the Hazbin Hotel, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

Via Collider