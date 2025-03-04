Hazbin Hotel Smashes Another Record As Fans Await Season 2

Hazbin Hotel hit the ground floor running when its first season landed on Amazon Video but this isn’t the first time that animation fans witnessed the story of Charlie Morningstar and her ill-fated quest to redeem the underworld’s residents. Prior to the second season arriving on the streaming service, the creation of animator Vivienne Medrano has already been confirmed for both a third and fourth season in the future. As the hotel’s fans wait to learn when its residents will make a comeback, the original pilot is still pulling in some wild numbers, and said episode is not available to watch on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hazbin Hotel first premiered in 2019 with a pilot episode on YouTube. While this might not have initially had the backing of Amazon, the one-shot helped set the stage for Charlie and company while also scoring millions of viewers to this surreal take on the underworld. At present, the Hazbin Hotel pilot has brought in over one hundred and fifteen million views, making for quite the showing for an independent animation. If you’re a fan of the Amazon series but have not checked out the pilot, you can go ahead and do so below.

Play video

The Underworld Rises

While Hazbin Hotel’s pilot has pulled in millions of viewers, it’s not the “most popular” video attributed to creator Vivienne Medrano. The number one video is the music video, “Poison,” which features fan-favorite character Angel Dust attempting to come to grips with both his present and past. For the third spot, the pilot episode of Helluva Boss takes the bronze with well over seventy-five million views to date. While there has yet to be a crossover between these two casts of characters, it seems like a safe bet that someday their universes will collide.

Since Hazbin Hotel is both a comedy and a musical, the tunes of the Amazon series have been rising alongside its animation. Spotify has seen some of the catchiest songs from the series streamed hundreds of millions of times, proving just how much of a hit Charlie Morningstar and those seeking redemption have become. As of the writing of this article, Hazbin Hotel’s second season has yet to confirm a release date but that isn’t stopping fans from counting down the days.

Hazbin Hotel’s Big Plans For Season 2

Creator Vivienne Medrano recently stated that she and Hazbin Hotel’s creative team are looking to make a bigger season with the upcoming season two, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Charlie Morningstar’s ambitious plans? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Hazbin Hotel and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.