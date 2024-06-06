Hazbin Hotel Wraps Season 2 Recording

Hazbin Hotel hit the ground floor running even prior to arriving on Amazon Video. The original animated pilot from creator Vivienne Medrano netted tens of millions of views thanks to its stylish animation and raunchy humor that explored an underworld where one residency is looking to find redemption for hell's residents. As the Hazbin Hotel quickly became one of the most in-demand animated series in North America, the creative team has shared a surprising update on season two.

On top of Hazbin Hotel, creator Vivienne Medrano has been further fleshing out the underworld thanks to the animated series Helluva Boss. Unlike the story of Charlie, Helluva Boss has been strictly released on YouTube and is already well into its second season. While nothing has been confirmed, the spin-off series eventually making its way to Amazon would make sense considering the success of Charlie's series so far. Hazbin Hotel has yet to be confirmed for a third season, but if it's up to Medrano, she'll be working on the animated series for years to come.

Hazbin Hotel Season Two: That's A Wrap

At a recent convention, several voice actors from Hazbin Hotel dropped the shocking reveal that the second season's voice recording has already wrapped. While this doesn't give us an idea as to where season two will land on Amazon Video, it goes to show how quickly the creative team is working to bring Charlie and her fellow underworld denizens back to the small screen.

Hazbin season 2 has wrapped up recording 🤭 pic.twitter.com/dwE67fswpu — Stolas Sniffer, Ozzie Smeller (@BlitzoMandy) June 4, 2024

If you haven't had the chance to watch the first season of Hazbin Hotel, it is available to stream on Amazon Video. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

