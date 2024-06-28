Hazbin Hotel Dominates Spotify With Catchy Tune

Hazbin Hotel has been a runaway success for Amazon, as the first season quickly became one of the most "in-demand" animated series in North America this year. Focusing on the surreal adventures of the daughter of the devil attempting to redeem the underworld's citizens, the hit show also happens to be a musical. As the second season is in the works, one of the biggest songs of the Amazon series is tearing up the charts on Spotify as a new report proves.

In a recent interview with Collider, Hazbin Hotel creator, Vivienne Medrano, shared her desire to work on many more seasons of the series, "Oh, man. I mean, the real answer is as many as they'll give me, forever — forever and ever because there could always be more. But I think based on other shows that I love that I feel had a really good run, Bojack [ Horseman 's] my favorite series ever and it got to six, so I'm just gonna go with that as, 'My favorite show went to six, so six would be cool! ' But I feel like whatever is possible to tell the story in, which I roughly know. Who knows? I think anything's possible right now."

Hazbin Hotel Is Ruling Spotify

The tune, "Stayed Gone", is a ballad sung by the Radio Demon, one of the most powerful entities in the underworld. Believing that Charlie's goal is a hilarious one, the Radio Demon makes his return to hell to both assist the daughter of the devil and laugh at the chaos.

Alastor really pulled the plug on Vox pic.twitter.com/0WOcLT3I8q — Hazbin Hotel (@HazbinHotel) January 21, 2024

If you haven't caught the first season of Hazbin Hotel, all the episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime. Here's how the surreal animated series describes the story of Charlie and her motley crew, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

