Hazbin Hotel Shares First Look at Season 2

Hazbin Hotel became such a giant hit for Amazon Prime Video that the streaming service wasn’t just satisfied with bringing Charlie Morningstar and her colleague back for a second season. The Hellaverse entry has been confirmed for three additional seasons, with the spin-off series, Helluva Boss, also set to hit the platform. With season two slated to arrive this October, the first look at new images from the Hazbin Hotel’s return has found its way online and plays on some of the big hanging storylines that helped cap off the first season of the runaway hit.

Collider exclusively released several new images from the second season, highlighting what appear to be new residents of the Hazbin Hotel. On top of the new character introductions, we also get a glimpse at Sir Pentious’ time behind the pearly gates as the slithering character found himself in a tight spot at the first season’s end. We also get a glimpse of Charlie’s mother, Lilith, who is featured in a new image and was one of the biggest reveals in the first season. Landing on October 29th this fall, you can check out the new images below.

Vivienne Medrano Talks Season 2

Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano has spoken in the past about how excited she is for season two, stating that she expects it to be far bigger than what came before. Previously, Medrano stated, “With Hazbin Hotel season two, what I’m most excited for people to see is one, the quality of the show on every level has ‘upped’. I think the writing is stronger, I think the pacing is stronger, and we were given a little bit more time so we have more ability to let the story breathe. I think the story os season two is much easier to tell in the time frame we have and I think that the animation has leveled up. We were able to have a little bit of a more experienced team and I think that everyone who worked on it really put their all into it, doing amazing work. Visually, it’s just bigger and I’m so excited and proud of season two. I think it’s better than season one, which I’m still really proud of.”

On top of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, SpindleHorse, the studio responsible for these series, is working on another animated project. Creating a pilot for the legendary internet property, HomeStuck, that is airing next month, it’s clear that Medrano and company have a lot of plates spinning at once. While this new take on HomeStuck isn’t confirmed for a full series, it would come as no surprise if it saw an Amazon Prime Video pick-up as well.

