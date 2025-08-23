Hazbin Hotel Studio Creates Hilarious Helluva Boss, Homestuck Crossover

The Hellaverse shook the foundations of the Earth earlier this summer when the production studio SpindleHorse revealed its future plans. Rather than expanding their underworld locale with more spin-offs, the studio revealed that they were working to bring a classic internet franchise back to the forefront. SpindleHorse unveiled the first preview of their upcoming Homestuck pilot, arriving this September and recreating the long-running series in a brand new way. To help build hype for the pilot, the Hellaverse has merged Helluva Boss with Homestuck in a hilarious fashion.

Homestuck has built quite a reputation since it first debuted in 2009, presenting its story in a webcomic format that ran for years until its final chapter was released in 2016. It was almost impossible, for example, to go to any convention and not see a few cosplays of these beloved characters wandering the convention floors. When SpindleHorse announced that they were creating a pilot, many fans were relieved as the Hellaverse creators have a deep love of the franchise, and their crude humor in Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel fits right into the internet franchise. Now, the studio has recreated Helluva Boss’ Blitzo and Homestuck’s John using each series’ style that you can see below.

spindlehorse

Homestuck in the Hellaverse

Spindlehorse also delivered a message to the fans of both series, poking fun at the new re-designs, “We have heard your guys’ pleas and have updated John’s base model! Gonna take a little while to update the entire pilot, but anything for you guys.” While we don’t expect to see these designs, or an official crossover, take place in the Homestuck pilot arriving next month, it goes to show how both characters might work were they to arrive in one another’s universes.

As for the Homestuck pilot, it plans on releasing this September and SpindleHorse has already revealed the cast of voice actors bringing the series to life. The current cast includes Toby “Radiation” Fox as John Egbert, Cherami Leigh as Rose Lalonde, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Jade Harley, Adam McArthur as Dave Strider, and Brandon Winckler as Karkat Vantas. Legendary voice talent Richard Hovitz, who fans might know best for his roles in Invader Zim, Angry Beavers, and The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, will be the voice director for this project. While a full series has yet to be confirmed for Homestuck, the popularity of the Hellaverse and this internet-based franchise might make it a safe bet that a full season will be confirmed.

As for Helluva Boss, the YouTube series is planning to arrive on Amazon on September 10th next month, joining Hazbin Hotel on the streaming service. Recently ending its second season, I.M.P. is planning to release two more seasons before it comes to an end as Helluva Boss has a definitive ending in mind. If previous seasons are any indication, it’s the surreal series is sure to end things with a bang.

