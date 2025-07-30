Hazbin Hotel Creator Describes Why Season 2 Will Be Better Than The Series’ First

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano and various voice actors who make up the underworld’s cast spilled the beans that many fans had been waiting for. Hazbin Hotel’s second season will arrive on October 29th this fall on Amazon Prime Video and Medrano has big plans for Charlie Morningstar’s comeback. On top of the release date reveal, Vivienne went into detail when it came to how the creative team was approaching the next season and why it was sure to be a much bigger and better affair than the first season that started it all.

Medrano, in a chat with Temple of Geek, said the following about the upcoming second season, “With Hazbin Hotel season two, what I’m most excited for people to see is one, the quality of the show on every level has ‘upped’. I think the writing is stronger, I think the pacing is stronger, and we were given a little bit more time so we have more ability to let the story breathe. I think the story os season two is much easier to tell in the time frame we have and I think that the animation has leveled up. We were able to have a little bit of a more experienced team and I think that everyone who worked on it really put their all into it, doing amazing work. Visually, it’s just bigger and I’m so excited and proud of season two. I think it’s better than season one, which I’m still really proud of.”

Where We Last Left The Hotel

The Hazbin Hotel’s first season finale hinted at some major changes for the future of Charlie Morningstar and her underworld brethren. The combatants were finally able to deliver a killing blow to Adam in their war against heaven, while Sir Pentious found himself entering the pearly gates in an unexpected twist. Perhaps the biggest hint at what is to come was with the introduction of Charlie’s mother Lilith, who is surely set to play a larger role in the series’ future. With the show already confirmed to air for at least four seasons in total, Vivienne Medrano is surely going to have a busy schedule moving forward.

One major revelation that Medrano revealed in the build-up to season two was that Alastor the Radio Demon was set to play a much bigger role in its episodes. While the nigh-invincible creature certainly had a major role to play in the Hazbin Hotel’s premiere, Vivienne has hinted at the idea that she and the creative team plan on exploring his backstory and telling untold tales about the underworld. Needless to say, Hazbin Hotel season two will reveal plenty when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video this fall.

Via Temple of Geek