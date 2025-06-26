Hazbin Hotel Actor Teases “Unexpected” Helluva Boss Crossover

Earlier this year, Amazon announced that not only was Helluva Boss adding its previous seasons to its streaming service, originally exclusive to YouTube, but new episodes of the Hellaverse story was coming to the platform. To deliver this message, the casts of Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel united in a way never seen before. While an official crossover project has yet to confirm that the Hellaverse stories will unite in the future, a voice actor who plays major roles in both series is more than happy to hint at what is to come. Voice actor Brandon Rogers recently went on record that a crossover will come and fans might not see it coming.

Rogers, in a recent interview, commented on the upcoming crossover and how it might throw fans for a loop, “I think it’s brilliant how these characters do collide at some point, but I don’t think anyone’s expecting it in this fashion.” Brandon would be in the know on any potential meeting of worlds considering the significant roles he plays in both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. In Hazbin Hotel, Rogers plays the part of Katie Killjoy, a hellish news anchor who is one of the scariest denizens of the underworld. On Helluva Boss, Rogers plays said boss, aka Blitzo, who has long been one of the biggest characters in the series.

Helluva Boss’ Amazon Arrival

Earlier this year, Rogers himself, as Blitzo, explained the future of Helluva Boss on the Amazon Prime Video. So far, two seasons of the surreal animated series have landed on YouTube but moving forward, Amazon will debut new episodes first, with them finding their way to YouTube shortly after for free. On top of this schedule announcement, previous seasons of Helluva Boss that were once exclusive to YouTube will also make their way to the streaming service in the near future.

Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano was excited to share the news with fans, delivering a message on social media that read, “I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand the Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss. I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Helluva Boss fans should enjoy what they can in the present as Medrano has confirmed that the end is nigh. The series has been confirmed to end with its fourth season, though the same can’t be said for Hazbin Hotel. While Charlie and company have been confirmed for four seasons currently, it’s entirely possible that the underworld locale will have plenty more seasons to come.

