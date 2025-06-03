Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases Major Season 2 Update

The Hazbin Hotel is preparing to swing open its doors once again, following major news revealed earlier this year. The surreal animated series’ “cousin,” Helluva Boss, is also coming to Amazon Prime Video as creator Vivienne Medrano works to expand the Hellaverse in several ways. With the streaming service already confirming that Charlie Morningstar’s adventures will continue for three more seasons, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering when we’ll witness the underworld’s comeback. Luckily, it appears as though a major update is on the horizon.

Taking to social media, Medrano confirmed that Hazbin Hotel is set to have a major update at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. This year’s annual Comic Con in California will take place from July 24th to the 27th, with Vivienne stating the following message, “I obviously can’t say anything ever but I also am impatient like you guys and all I can say is there will absolutely be an update at SDCC so we are almost there.” While a release date hasn’t been revealed for Hazbin Hotel’s second season, this seems like one of the biggest pieces of information that Medrano could reveal at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Fingers crossed Hellaverse fans won’t be waiting long.

Season 2 Details

During the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, voice actor Erika Henningsen spilled the beans that season two would consist of eight episodes. Henningsen voices protagonist Charlie Morningstar and had the following thoughts when it came to the upcoming episodes, “Hazbin Hotel does a really good job of building tension. I was worried, and I was like, ‘Well, how are we going to create that again to get us to the end with as big a finish as we did in Season 1?’ And, of course, they do, and they achieve it off-the-charts in Episode 8. But I’m always impressed by the step before, the one that gets us there, and that’s Episode 7.”

Erika also teased at her favorite episode of the second season during last year’s panel, “This is not a spoiler, but I’ve gotten to see a little bit. I am excited for the penultimate episode, Episode 7. It’s the same reason I liked Episode 7 in Season 1. We’re building, and I just like the tension.”

Hazbin Hotel: Beyond Season 2

While fans wait for the underworld hotel’s comeback, work has already begun on seasons three and four. Voice actors from the show have shown behind-the-scenes images of the recording booth, confirming that the Hellaverse’s future is already undergoing some serious production. While no release dates for any future season have been revealed, things are looking bright for Charlie and friends as they work toward redemption.

