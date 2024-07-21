Hell Teacher Nube Revival Will Be a “Modern Update”

Hell Teacher Nube is coming back for a new update next year, and one of the creators behind it all revealed that it will actually be a modern update featuring a new look for the franchise! Fans might have noticed that plenty of classic manga and anime series have been returning in recent years with brand new anime projects, and the latest in this line of classic revivals is Hell Teacher Nube. Originally created by by Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1993, Hell Teacher Nube went on to have a massive run across TV, movies, and even live-action releases.

Hell Teacher Nube has announced it will be releasing a new anime some time next year, and is currently in the midst of production while there has yet to be any word on its production studio, staff, cast, or release date as of the time of this publication. But series author Sho Makura shared a message with fans revealing that this would be a “modern update” of the setting, look, and more from the original series beginning with, “I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era.”

Poster for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube

Hell Teacher Nube’s Modern Update Anime

Makura’s statement continued with, “With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.” Illustrator Takashi Okano also shared a statement with fans revealing that this new anime project has actually been in the works for the last few years.

“A new anime adaptation has been decided!” Okano’s message began. “Hooray! I can finally say it! This project has been in the works for years, but it’s been tough having to keep quiet until now… But now I can finally say it out loud! I’m so happy! Yay! I’m looking forward to it!!” Unfortunately, there is currently no legal way to revisit the classic manga or anime series as of the time of this publication without seeking out its physical releases.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (the official name for the revival anime) teases what to expect from the new anime as such, “The story follows Meisuke Nueno, aka ‘Nube,’ a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story. Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats.”