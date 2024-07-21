New Hell Teacher Nube Anime Announced for 2025

Hell Teacher Nube is coming back for a new anime in 2025! Hell Teacher Nube, or maybe recognized by the untranslated version of the title, Jigoku Sensei Nube, was first created by Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1993, and went on to inspire a nearly 50 episode anime series, multiple OVAs, movies, and even a full sequel to the original manga in the years since. And as fans might have seen lately with the increase of classic anime and manga coming back for new interpretations, this classic Shonen Jump series is getting ready for its return as well.

Hell Teacher Nube has announced that it’s now working on a new anime series for a release some time in 2025. There are currently no details about the production studio, staff, or voice cast, but to celebrate the announcement the anime has shared its first teaser trailer and poster. Officially titled as Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube, you can check out the teaser trailer in the video above, and the first poster for the new anime below.

Poster for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube

What Is Hell Teacher Nube?

First hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the early 1990s, Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano’s Hell Teacher Nube has since released its original manga, spin-offs, a sequel, a TV anime, OVA specials, feature films, and even a live-action adaptation. There’s no current way to check out the original manga or anime series legally online, so fans curious just will unfortunately have to wait for the new anime series to release.

Hell Teacher Nube‘s writer Sho Makura teased that this new anime would be a modern day update as well on its official website, “I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.”

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube teases what to expect from the new anime as such, “The story follows Meisuke Nueno, aka ‘Nube,’ a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story. Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats.”